Mid-South high school football player suffers cardiac arrest during game, then dies

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - People in Byhalia, Mississippi are mourning the death of a football player after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game then later died at the hospital, according to family friends.
Byhalia High varsity football competed against Coahoma County Friday night.
Sophomore player Dennis Mitchell got hurt, then began throwing up on the field.
Mitchell was taken out of the game but then asked to be put back in the game, according to close friends.
When Mitchell started playing again, he went into cardiac arrest.
Mitchell was then rushed to the hospital, where he had a seizure. Mitchell was later pronounced dead.
Byhalia High School released the following statement regarding the player's death.
