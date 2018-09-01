  • Mid-South high school football team honor player who died after collapsing on field

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    BYHALIA, Miss. - A Mississippi school is still coping with the loss of one of its football players and student-athletes. 

    Dennis Mitchell Jr. died last Friday after collapsing on the field during a game for Byhalia High School. 

    RELATED: ‘He always had a smile:’ Students, faculty mourning death of Mid-South high school football player

    Now, the team has dedicated the rest of their season to Mitchell, starting with tonight’s game at home against Center Hill. 

    RELATED: Mid-South high school football player collapsed during game, then dies

    Already at midfield, Mitchell's number 66 is painted on to let everyone know who they are playing for.

    Byhalia police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the entire Byhalia High School football team was drug tested a week after Mitchell collapsed and later died. 

    Police said it was part of a joint investigation, and parents gave their consent for the players to be drug tested. 

    It is unclear what the results of those tests are, and if investigators are connecting drug use to the death of Mitchell. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories