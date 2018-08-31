Mid-South high school football team honoring player who died after collapsing on field

BYHALIA, Miss. - A Mississippi school is still coping with the loss of one of its football players and student-athletes.
Dennis Mitchell Jr. died last Friday after collapsing on the field during a game for Byhalia High School.
RELATED: ‘He always had a smile:’ Students, faculty mourning death of Mid-South high school football player
Now, the team has dedicated the rest of their season to Mitchell, starting with tonight’s game at home against Center Hill.
RELATED: Mid-South high school football player collapsed during game, then dies
Already at midfield, Mitchell's number 66 is painted on to let everyone know who they are playing for.
FOX13’s Tony Atkins is at the stadium as fans, family, teammates and coaches are prepared to honor Mitchell at the game. He’ll have a live report as preparations are underway – on FOX13 News at 6.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman pulls gun on people collecting Bird Scooters, police say
- Drive-thru window found at alleged drug house during police raid
- Ariana Grande performs at Aretha Franklin's funeral, some remark about short dress in church
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}