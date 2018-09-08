0 Mid-South high school students take part in Classic College and Career Fair in Memphis

“Navigating to a successful future” was the slogan of this year’s Classic College and Career Fair.

The annual fair is all a part of the Southern Heritage Classic festivities.

High school students from across the Mid-South were pumped up for the Classic College and Career Fair.

Representatives from more than 80 colleges, universities, and organizations were stationed throughout the Pipkin Building Friday recruiting students.

Power Center Academy Senior Tarika Cunningham spent the afternoon at several tables.

“Yes, I’m allowed to Google colleges online and find information, but I feel that it’s better to talk to a representative of the school,” Cunningham said.

After graduation, she plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

“It’s been great,” Cunningham said. “I found out more than I knew, and I even applied to a school I never thought about going to and I got onsite admittance.”

Jackson State University even offered two seniors full-ride scholarships.

“We’ve probably offered about a little over $600,000 to students,” said Ayanna Smith with Jackson State University. “Some great students here in Memphis.”

Ike Griffith, Director of Youth Services for the City of Memphis, said the Southern Heritage Classic creates the perfect platform for the fair.

“Well it’s based around education,” Griffith explained. “You have two rival colleges that are coming together for a major football game and this is just a good time to give this college career fair to students in the City of Memphis and the surrounding areas.”

