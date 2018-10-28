Mid-South Jewish communities react to deadly shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jewish communities in Memphis are reacting to the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh Synagogue Saturday morning.
The hurt of 11 people losing their life and six others hurt in a shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue is being felt in the Mid-South. Retired Memphis Police Officer Stuart Frisch is the regional security director for the secure community network.
"Obviously, we are shocked and horrified by the events in Squirrel Hill today. Unfortunately, we are shocked and horrified but not completely surprised,” Frisch said.
The network is under the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Frisch says security in Jewish communities is increasing.
“Violence in the faith based sector and houses of worship is a relatively new phenomenon in the security world,” Frisch said.
Frisch couldn’t go into detail with FOX13 about the measures that are in place at synagogues in Memphis. However, Frisch says he is in contact with the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI.
“I’m focused on staying on what we call left of pain which is pre attack building the ark before the rain. Building a security plain that keep all of our facilities safe,” Frisch said.
Frisch says a threat toward faith-based communities have been present for the last two years.
"If you look back at a church in Charleston, South Carolina several years ago where nine people were murdered in cold blood in what should have been in a house of worship, in a safe space for all,” Frisch said.
