0 Mid-South Kroger Stores Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Randall Melton is the Vice President of Merchandising for Kroger Delta Division.

He often can be found decked out in pink attire, but his pink polka dot blazer is more than just fashion, it's a statement.

"It just starts the conversation and people tell their stories," Melton said.

"Everyone's been affected by cancer one way or another and It's amazing when strangers come up on the street and say ‘hey, I appreciate what you're doing.'"

This is Melton's fourth year as a Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador.

The organization is a group that gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer.

"I lost my mom to breast cancer in 1990 and I think about all the things she missed," Melton said.

"She missed Randall grow up, she missed meeting her grandchild and watching him grow up to become an amazing young man."

The loss of his mother pushes him to spread breast cancer awareness both in and outside of work.

His employer Kroger is a long-time supporter of the American Cancer Society.

Throughout the month of October, customers at Memphis-Area Kroger Stores had the opportunity to give back.

"So, customers can come in and they can say ‘hey I just want to round up my bill to the nearest dollar amount,'" Melton explained.

"All those donations stay locally here and go to the American Cancer Society."

On top of those donations, Kroger is donating two checks totaling $60,000 to the American Cancer Society.

The $50,000 check will help to fund cancer research.

A check for $10,000 will help to feed patients housed at the American Cancer Society Harrah's Hope Lodge.

Melton told FOX13 it is his mission to spread breast cancer awareness throughout the year.

"Kroger's purpose is to feed the human spirit and so basically what that means is we become a part of the community that we serve and there's no better connection than working with the American Cancer

Society in our community because it does affect everyone," Melton said.

"Every single person has been affected by it some way or another and you may not know it."

Mid-South Kroger Stores were able to raise around $20,000 and counting for breast cancer research.

