Mid-South man accused of threatening his father at gunpoint and stealing his vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was arrested on April 18 for carjacking, firearm possession during an attempted felony and property theft worth $2,500 to $10,000.
Rodney Martin, Jr. was arrested for pointing a gun at his father and demanding his vehicle during a car ride, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the victim, he questioned his son's actions, but he continued to ask for his 2003 Lexus ES300.
The victim told officers he drove his vehicle into the 57 Camilla Street parking lot and left the vehicle.
The arrest affidavit states that the defendant got into the driver's seat and drove away in the vehicle, which is worth $4,600.
According to officers, while booking Martin, they found a plastic bag in his pocket, which contained unknown yellow and green pills.
