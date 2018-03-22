Mid-South man charges over $640 to woman's bank card at liquor store

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A woman told Shelby County deputies her bank card was used at a Happy Liquors in December.
Investigators said someone charged $641.67 at that location.
After an investigation, Travis Boyd, 27, was found responsible for using the victim's debit card without her permission.
Clerks at Happy Liquors told detectives Boyd has been in the store numerous times. He would pull out a stack of cards and swipe them until one worked.
Witnesses also said Boyd was driving a white Dodge Challenger.
Surveillance showed Boyd was the driver of the vehicle. Detectives also compared surveillance photos from Happy Liquors to Travis Boyd's booking photo and noticed it to be the same.
Boyd has been charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and theft of property under $1,000.
