Mid-South man convicted in deadly shooting during Craigslist sale

A man was convicted Thursday in the deadly shooting of a person trying to sell their car on Craigslist.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Martiness Henderson, 22, is one of three men convicted of shooting the victim – Larry Wilkins Jr. – to death in 2014.
Wilkins had advertised his car for sale on Craigslist, and three men responded to the ad, saying they would like to take a look at the vehicle.
As he was showing the men the car, Brandon Vance, Walter Collins, and Henderson shot Wilkins outside his home.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed in Parkway Village
- McDonald’s worker charged with photographing customer credit cards in fraud scheme
- 15-year-old girl shoots, kills mother's abusive boyfriend, deputies say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The incident happened on March 9, 2014, outside an apartment complex near Sycamore View Road and LaGrange Road in Bartlett.
Wilkins died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Henderson was automatically sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder.
According to officials, his first conviction was overturned earlier this year by the Court of Criminal
Appeals which ruled that “he was denied proper jury selection.”
The other men convicted in the murder are also serving life sentences.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}