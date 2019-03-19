Mid-South man facing 40 years in prison after producing and possessing child porn, investigators say

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee man has been indicted on production and possession of child pornography charges.
In August 2017, Andrew Hilmar Sanchez, 30, coerced three minor females under the age of ten to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images and/or videos, according to the Department of Justice.
Investigators also told FOX13 that in February 2019 Sanchez possessed a phone that had visual depictions of prepubescent minors under the age of twelve engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Sanchez also had state charges pending in Hardin County for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Officers say Sanchez faces up to 30 years in prison.
If he's convicted of having the phone with a visual depiction of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, he faces 10 more years in jail and a $250,000 fine.
If you have any information about this case or related activities, contact the Memphis Child Exploitation Task Force at 901-747-4300.
