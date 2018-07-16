  • Mid-South man killed instantly after being struck by lightning while mowing lawn, family says

    Updated:

    SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - A Mid-South man was killed instantly after being struck by lightning Saturday. 

    According to a GoFundMe campaign started by family, Darrell Hoskins was outside cutting the grass on a riding lawn mower when he was struck by lightning. 

    The incident happened at his home in Somerville, according to family.

    Trending stories:

    Family said he died instantly on the GoFundMe campaign. 

    Hoskins had an 8-year-old daughter, according to the campaign. 

    However, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department told FOX13 lightning had struck a nearby tree, which caused the tree to fall on him. 

    You can find the family's GoFundMe here

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories