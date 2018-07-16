Mid-South man killed instantly after being struck by lightning while mowing lawn, family says

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - A Mid-South man was killed instantly after being struck by lightning Saturday.
According to a GoFundMe campaign started by family, Darrell Hoskins was outside cutting the grass on a riding lawn mower when he was struck by lightning.
The incident happened at his home in Somerville, according to family.
Family said he died instantly on the GoFundMe campaign.
Hoskins had an 8-year-old daughter, according to the campaign.
However, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department told FOX13 lightning had struck a nearby tree, which caused the tree to fall on him.
You can find the family's GoFundMe here.
