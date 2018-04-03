Mid-South man wanted for attempted murder

A man is at large, and police need help finding him.
Forrest City Police Department in Arkansas are searching for Roderick Montrell Tiswell.
The 28-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with an attempted murder charge pending.
Tiswell is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call 870-633-3434.
