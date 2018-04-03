  • Mid-South man wanted for attempted murder

    Updated:

    A man is at large, and police need help finding him.

    Forrest City Police Department in Arkansas are searching for Roderick Montrell Tiswell. 

    The 28-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with an attempted murder charge pending. 

    Tiswell is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call 870-633-3434. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South man wanted for attempted murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Husband shot by wife's boyfriend after bizarre car accident in Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    How many employees make $15 or more an hour at Memphis' 25 largest employers?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family packs up home of 25 years amid condo dispute with new Madison…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis family speaks out after teenager gets shot and killed for stealing beer