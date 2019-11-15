Mid-South mom says son was tested for STDs at school without her permission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South mom told FOX13 her 14-year-old son was tested for STDs at Manassas High School without her permission.
A spokesperson from Shelby County Schools said permission slips were sent home, but even if a parent didn’t sign the slip, kids can consent themselves.
According to state law, minors can consent to STD and HIV testing themselves without a parents’ permission.
We spoke to that mom, and we’re digging deeper into that state code coming up on FOX13 News at 5.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Penny Hardaway holding news conference ahead of Alcorn State game
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- 13 things to do this weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}