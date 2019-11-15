  • Mid-South mom says son was tested for STDs at school without her permission

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South mom told FOX13 her 14-year-old son was tested for STDs at Manassas High School without her permission. 

    A spokesperson from Shelby County Schools said permission slips were sent home, but even if a parent didn’t sign the slip, kids can consent themselves. 

    According to state law, minors can consent to STD and HIV testing themselves without a parents’ permission. 

    We spoke to that mom, and we’re digging deeper into that state code coming up on FOX13 News at 5. 

