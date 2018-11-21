MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man wanted out of Memphis for first-degree murder has been captured, according to police.
Cadarius Head, 24, was captured in Houston, Tex. on Tuesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Head was added to the ‘Mid-South Most Wanted’ list on Oct. 18 stemming from a shooting two weeks prior.
Breaking: Cadarius Head was captured today in Houston,TX.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 21, 2018
MPD said he shot two men – killing one and seriously injuring the other – at the Clearbrook Village Apartments in Parkway Village on Oct. 4.
Most recently, Head was believed to have been barricaded inside a Memphis home on Nov. 16 for several hours. Police did not find him inside that home on Emmie Street.
On top of his murder charges, Head has a lengthy criminal history in Shelby County:
- 2015 – Accused of aggravated burglary
- 2016 – Domestic assault-bodily harm
- 2017 – Domestic assault-bodily harm and criminal trespassing
- 2017 – Accused of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting official detention, other drug charge
- 2018 – Drug charges, unlawful possession of a weapon
It is unclear when Head will be brought back to Memphis to face his charges.
