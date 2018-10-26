Mid-South mother arrested, left toddlers home alone to go to Walmart, police say

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn. - A Tennessee woman was arrested Thursday after police said she left her two children – both 1-year-old -- home alone.
Lauderdale County officials said Kaitlyn Warden left the toddlers home alone while she went to Walmart for around two hours overnight Wednesday.
The DA’s office said when deputies arrived at the home, they found the front door “unsecure” and found the 1-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl home alone.
Warden told deputies she left the children and went to Walmart to “get some drinks and was talking to her friends” in the parking lot for around two hours.
She got back home around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
Deputies said the children were turned over to their grandmother after Warden was taken into custody.
Warden was charged with child endangerment and was released on $5,000 bond.
