Mid-South mother & boyfriend charged with capital murder after 13-month-old dies

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven mother and her boyfriend have been charged with capital murder after what police called the "suspicious" death of a 13-month-old child.
The incident happened at the Southern Inn and Suites on Hamilton Road in Southaven on September 25, according to Major Wayne Perkins with the Southaven Police Department.
Detectives began investigating the child's death and called for toxicology reports on the deceased child. They received those reports on November 18.
With this new evidence, 18-year-old Kentavia Chapman and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Pierre Jarrell, were both charged with capital murder on November 18.
Chapman and Jarrell were originally charged with felony child abuse back in September.
Jarrell was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
