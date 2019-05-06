0 Mid-South mother claims teacher choked, threw 7-year-old son against wall during class

FORREST CITY, Ark. - A Mid-South mother is furious after she said her 7-year-old’s teacher assaulted him in the classroom.

The boy’s mother went straight to police in Forrest City.

They are now investigating the claims that Kayden Berry, 7, was choked by his first-grade teacher inside a classroom full of students at Central Elementary School.

“She came over there and choked me out of my seat, then threw me against the wall… then popped me with a stick,” the boy told FOX13.

Kayden said his teacher’s reaction was prompted after he laughed really hard at a friend’s joke.

After he told his mother what happened after school, she said she immediately confronted the superintendent, who she said promised to investigate.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It breaks my heart. I’ve lost sleep. Crying, waking up out of my sleep crying… it has been a lot,” said Danielle Berry, the child’s mother.

Berry filed a police report at Forrest City police, and they are currently investigating.

In the meantime, Berry said her son is being treated like he did something wrong.

“They actually told me he would be in ISS for the remainder of the year,” Berry said.

Meanwhile, she said, the superintendent told her the teacher would remain in the classroom.

“She told me, ‘This teacher has a right to work just like your son has a right to go to school,’” said Berry.

Berry told FOX13 Kayden has been in trouble at the school before, but his behavior changed drastically under this teacher – for the worse.

“He has run from this teacher, hidden from the teacher in the school. I’ve gotten calls from the principal, ‘We need you to come up here and get your child,’ because they couldn’t find him. I never had that problem until he got in that classroom,” Berry said.

When Kayden told his mom he’s afraid to go to school, she shared her story on Facebook.

“It’s a lot of parents on my page, saying that there’s been a lot of this going on at that school,” said Berry.

FOX13 reached out to the teacher, the police department, and the district on Monday.

Forrest City Schools issued a statement regarding the investigation. It reads, in part:

"The District took immediate action and undertook an internal investigation and immediately contacted law enforcement and the Department of Human Services directly. Since that time the district has based its actions on the recommendations and preliminary findings of the investigations of law enforcement and DHS.

The district (as confirmed by our own investigation) will continue to take the appropriate action as the investigations are completed."

Berry told FOX13 each year the district sends home a corporal punishment sign-off sheet.

And each year she tells them they are not allowed to touch her children.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.