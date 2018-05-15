  • Mid-South mother fighting for her life, family pleads for YOUR help

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss - A mother is fighting for her life in a Mid-South hospital, her family is asking for your help.

    Jazmine Harty, 20, is suffering from diabetes. She is in desperate need of an insulin pump that costs $6,000.

    A GoFundMe account explaining her condition says her family has, "contacted insulin pump companies for help but have not really received any."

    The fundraiser account also says she doesn't have insurance. Find out how you can help Jazmine on FOX13 News at 10.

     

