Mid-South murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local murder suspect has been captured by the local U.S. Marshals.
Investigators said this was a first-degree murder suspect who had been on the run for months.
Timothy Wilkins, 46, was shot and killed September 12, 2018.
Police responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of Damascus. When officers arrived on the victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead on the scene.
October 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Garrick Rose for the crime.
Tuesday, Rose was found in the 2800 block of Raja in Frayser. He was immediately taken into custody by officials.
Rose was then transported to the Shelby County Jail.
