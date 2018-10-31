Mid-South panel discusses opioid crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A discussion to save lives took place right here in Shelby County.
On Tuesday, dozens of people sat inside the Collierville High School auditorium for a discussion about opioid addiction.
Among the topics were statistics, signs of addiction and why they considered it an illness and not a choice.
“Shelby County has been hit with not only heroin, but substances other than heroin,” said Angela Quadrani-Brown of Addiction Campuses.
Four people spoke on the panel Tuesday, including Terri Fick, who lost her son Kevin to an overdose in 2015.
“We started seeing signs six weeks before he died,” Fick said.
Kevin Fick died shortly after receiving treatment. He had help, in part from a mysterious enabler.
“He stayed about nine days. Sign himself out and someone wired money back to Memphis and five days later he died of an overdose,” Fick said.
Now, Fick is using her story to help others in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, the highest amount of opioid related visits in the county last year were in Memphis.
Suburban areas, like Collierville received about 20 to 30 overdose-related calls as well.
