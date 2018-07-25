0 Mid-South parents tackle early registration with SCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - School is right around the corner for students at Shelby County Schools.

The school year kicks off on August 7 and more students are registered this year then were registered the same time last year.

Trending stories:

Only about 50 percent of students were registered in July of 2017. Now, that number is up to 70 percent this July, according to an article by Chalkbeat.

Make sure you child are up-to-date on all immunizations.

The new school year is right around the corner. Before you head back to class on August 6, it’s important to make sure your shot records are up-to-date.



Schedule an appointment at one of our health clinics or contact your child’s physician.



Learn more: https://t.co/Rss2Qw6Fgq pic.twitter.com/ebqK6GMeuP — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) July 25, 2018

Below is a list of events that will lead up to the first day of classes.

The count down has started! See you at the block party this Friday! Update: The location has changed to White Station Middle. pic.twitter.com/x8hhc05A2y — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) July 24, 2018

If your child has still not registered for the 2018-2019 school year, click here for information on what to do.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.