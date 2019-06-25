0 Mid-South Peace and Justice Center offering class on how to interact with police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center is speaking to the youth about how to interact with police officers.

This comes almost two weeks after Brandon Webber, 20, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshalls when they tried to arrest him in Frayser.

The organization uses interactive theater that teaches young people how to handle different scenarios with officers.

In four years, the organization has worked with over 3,000 young people.

“People have a heightened tension with law enforcement and we want our young people to be armed with not only their feelings but also information when they go into the encounters,” said organizing director Paul Garner.

He said the Mid-South Peace and Justice center is focusing on teaching young people their rights and how to communicate with officers.

Garner said they teach groups through theater. They put people in different scenarios and then discuss how they handled the situation.

“We cover how exercise your right to remain silent in a respectful way. We also talk about your right not to consent to a search. If you are not on felony probation, you have the right not to consent to a search,” said Garner.

He said he works with different age groups even as young as elementary school kids.

“We set up interactive role play scenarios so young people can have a chance to apply these skills hands on without the real-life consequences of an interaction with law enforcement,” said Garner.

The organization is hosting a workshop at the North Frayser Community Center at 10 a.m.

