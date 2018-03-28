Mid-South preacher arrested after being found in car with 16-year-old boy

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A Helena-West Helena, Arkansas man who claims to be a preacher was arrested early Sunday morning after he was found inside a vehicle with a 16-year-old boy in the area of St. Jean Drive and Roseland Avenue.
The case is still under investigation.
Cory Mathew, 25, is charged with distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
He bonded out of jail.
