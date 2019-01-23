0 Mid-South rehab facility releases man accused of robbing chicken restaurant shortly after

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An Arkansas man is back in jail after spending some time on-the-run.

The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office said a Memphis rehab center failed to notify them before releasing Mark Barker.

Deputies said after learning Barker was discharged, they had to track him down.

Barker was arrested because police said he robbed a Dodge's Chicken in West Memphis for about $1,000 shortly after being released from rehab.

In December, Barker was ordered by courts to complete a 12-month rehabilitation program at the Warriors Center near Orange Mound.

He never finished and was discharged late on Jan. 14. Barker’s discharge papers showed he brought crystal meth into the center to sell to other residents.

“The authorities should’ve been called to pull them back in prior to them being released. That was a huge mistake. Huge,” a resident said.

FOX13 spoke with Warriors Center CEO David Vincent about the release.

He said Barker was released on his own recognizance to complete the program.

“In this case, upon the defendant’s release, we notified them the following day,” Vincent said.

After his discharge, investigators immediately issued a warrant.

Vincent said it was up to Barker to go back to deputies, but he was already on the streets.

“Upon his release, he was directed to report to the Crittenden County Jail immediately and we were directed to notify the sheriff’s department,” said Vincent.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

