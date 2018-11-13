Mid-South remembers comic book legend, Stan Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From Spiderman to the Fantastic Four, Stan Lee revolutionized the comic book industry in the 1960's.
He died Monday at the age of 95.
Co-owner of 901 Comics, Shannon Merritt said Lee created a host of realistic superheroes and tackled hot button issues
“Spiderman was a teenage that was bullied and was a nerd and had school problems and girl problems,” said Merritt.
“And the XMen was created based on racial tensions during the civil rights movement of the ‘60’s.”
Lee’s comic book revolution transitioned to the big screen with Marvel movies dominating pop culture.
But closer to home, Merritt said Lee wasn't just an inspiration, he was family.
“My business partner Jamie Wright worked with him for five years and traveled the world with him going to conventions doing signings,” said Merritt.
Lee even left his mark on this store with a personalized commercial where he said, “When I’m in Memphis, the only store I go to is 901 comics – Excelsior!"
901 Comics said about half of its inventory is Stan Lee comics.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}