0 Mid-South residents flocking to gun stores after mass shootings

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - It is a trend seen time and time again after mass shootings: gun sales on the rise.

After three horrendous mass killings in the span of eight days, this time is no different. And it’s not just mass shootings.

On July 30, the Southaven community was shaken when a suspended employee shot and killed two managers at a local Walmart.

All these events combined have pushed shoppers into Mississippi gun stores.

“Every time there’s a mass shooting, we do get an increase in gun sales,” said Danny Metcalf, owner of a nearby gun store.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

One of the many shootings that made headlines last week was less than two miles from his Mississippi gun store, Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Guns.

Metcalf said the ATF has told him his store sells more guns than any other shop in Mississippi.

“Several gentlemen have come in and said their wife shops at Walmart, and we’ve seen shootings at Walmart, so they’re buying them some protection. Buying them a handgun or something,” he said.

Handguns, Metcalf told FOX13, are the main draw after mass shootings.

After those shootings, on at least two different occasions – Parkland and earlier this week – President Donald Trump has voiced consideration for an assault weapons ban.

Metcalf said that drives a different sort of sale.

“{They’re} buying the ARs and the AKs, due to the fact that they’re talking about banning them in some sort of way,” he said.

CNN reports Wayne LaPierre, head of the NRA, swooped in after Trump’s gun control comments, warning he could aggravate his base.

Many are worried history will repeat itself and Trump will walk back the comments, just like after the Parkland shooting.

Metcalf said he can’t order enough semi-automatics to meet demand. Making sure those don’t land in the wrong hands is a big priority for him.

“We get some people that come in trying to get somebody to purchase the gun for them. It’s called a straw purchase. That’s not going to happen here if we can stop it,” he said.

Metcalf told FOX13 they also look for suspicious behavior, like shoppers who look nervous.

He also said he could really benefit from a red flag law.

When it comes to the numbers, the FBI ran 700,000 more background checks in March 2018, the month after Parkland, than it did in January, the month before.

This month’s numbers haven’t yet been published.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.