0 Mid-South residents monitor Mississippi River following flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Sunday’s weather, while chilly, was welcomed by many in the Mid-South after days of rain. Although, the threat of more wet weather isn’t over. On Mud Island, people are keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River.

The wind and cold didn’t stop those who live on Mud Island from getting out and enjoying Sunday’s sunshine.

“I’m getting outside while I can take advantage of it,” Randall Binder told FOX13.

We caught up with him walking the riverfront.

Some came out to play, while others were at the riverfront checking out just how high the Mississippi River has gotten.

“It’s not concerning, but certainly I’m keeping an eye on it,” Binder said. “I’ve definitely gone to the NOAA website and checked the flood stages to see how much longer it is supposed to be like this.”

For weeks, FOX13 has been monitoring the river’s rise by marking it with tape on this tree.

That tape is submerged at this point.

It looks calm along the banks of the Mississippi River, but there’s an undercurrent right along the grass, just a few steps off the sidewalk. People enjoying the beautiful day might be tempted to walk along the water, but it could pose a safety risk.

Saturday, parts of East Island Place were under water. Some worry if the river hasn’t reached the crest, those dangers are still a possibility.

“If the Mud Island road gets flooded out, you’re kind of stuck,” Binder said.

