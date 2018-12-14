  • Mid-South restaurant damaged by flames overnight, investigation underway

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County restaurant was destroyed by flames overnight.

    Crews were called to the Captain D's in the 4200 block of Hacks Cross Rd. around 2 a.m. Friday.

    Shelby County, Germantown, and Memphis fire all responded to the scene.

    Right now, it's unclear how the fire started.

    Check back for updates on the investigation.

     

