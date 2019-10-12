0 Mid-South schools added to underperforming watchlist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five Memphis-area schools have been put on-notice for "underperforming."

Fairley High School, Geeter K-8 School, Martin Luther King Prep, Trezevant High and Power Center Academy.

Memphis Lift is calling them out "for underserving children."

The watch list is comprised of five schools they believe should be targeted for intervention or closure based off TVAAS scores and parent feedback.

"They aren't growing in reading, math, all subjects. They haven't grown in three years. They've got ones all the way across," explained Sarah Carpenter.

She spent Saturday morning telling a room full of parents how to help their kids by being more involved in their educations.

"In the black and brown communities, especially low income communities, parents have never been at the table. We are trying to tell parents you've got a seat at the table," she told us, admitting without parents willing to get involved, little change will happen.

She told FOX13 the parents she's spoken to are willing to do what they can.

"We are talking the talk and walking the walk because they're our babies. These are our children you're talking about. If we don't do it, who's going to do it?"

"When you've got kids coming out of the district not reading, writing, doing arithmetic on grade level, what does that do for the population of Memphis," FOX13's Winnie Wright asked.

"You know what it do," she answered sharply. "They can't find jobs. They're not even qualified to work on some jobs. You've got to know how to do this stuff."

FOX13 reached out to SCS for comment.

