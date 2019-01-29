0 Mid-South schools being affected by wintry mix moving through area

As a wintry mix moves through northern parts of Mississippi, some schools and universities are closing tomorrow. Some others are choosing to delay class, or they’re staying open altogether.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSINGS

It’s business as usual at the University of Mississippi. They could possibly get a bit of a wintry mix overnight, but some other schools around here are seeing delays.

The National Weather Service said the Oxford area could see some wintry conditions overnight.

Students like William Flasck hope the roads on campus will be clear.

“I guess my only concern would be for commuters. Icy roads are kind of dangerous if you’re driving,” Flasck said.

On Monday, the university said they’ll be open on Tuesday.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“The status for tomorrow is that we’re operating on a normal schedule but that can change,” said Amanda Drew, Emergency Management Coordinator for the University of Ole Miss.

And while Ole Miss is operating on its normal schedule, FOX13 learned Mississippi State is cancelling all classes Tuesday.

Both Oxford schools and Lafayette County Schools are pushing classes back two hours and will decide if they will open later.

“We’ll have our patrol out. Our police department is out here,” Drew said. “They’ll let us know if there’s something we need to be aware of, but we trust their instincts.”

While Ole Miss students won’t get a day off tomorrow, Drew said they’re working with partners to make sure they’re ready in case the wintry mix is worse than they expected.

“If the temperature drops quicker than we thought it would, we have people we can call if we need it,” Drew said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.