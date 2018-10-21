0 Mid-South shelter dogs mauled, possibly used in dog fighting

A local animal shelter is furious after they were broken into and their dogs were attacked.

For the second time in a little more than a week, the Humane Society of the Delta said they found multiple dogs injured and bleeding.

An employee went in early to check on some sick puppies and when she walked in she was able to start helping the hurt dogs, getting them medical care before things potentially got worse.

A post on October 12 detailed the previous attack, "They targeted our dogs, especially pit bulls and threw multiple dogs in small kennels together. We don't know if they brought one of their dogs to "train" them to fight. They might have not brought other dogs and just used ours for "sport"."

It appears as though the same thing happened Saturday night.

Graphic pictures of the attack show multiple bite marks to several dogs.

In the Facebook post, the shelter said five dogs were injured and the police have already been in to take a report.

The humane society said they already have an uphill battle with taking care of the dogs in the area and the attacks only make things worse.

A similar situation happened in 2016 where three dogs were killed.

People from all over the United States have given money to help provide much-needed security and support to the animal shelter.

The past two campaigns have totaled more than $20,000.

If you would like to donate, please click on the Facebook post above.

