0 Mid-South sports editor arrested, accused of sending 'inappropriate messages' to child

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A Mid-South sports editor is in jail after police said he sent inappropriate messages to a child.

Ronald Scott Walters is the sports editor for the Commercial Dispatch newspaper in Columbus, Mississippi.

He is charged with the exploitation of a Horn Lake child under the age of 18.

FOX13 spoke to Walters’ roommate in Starkville on Thursday.

Horn Lake police told FOX13 Walters was taken into custody following a three-month investigation into the case.

That investigation came after the child and his parents reported to police that Walters had sent inappropriate messages to him back in November 2018.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Walters’ roommate told FOX13 that police showed up early in the morning beating on the door.

“And the first thing I heard when they opened the door is, ‘Scott you are under arrest for child exploitation.’ And the next thing they ask us to stick our hands out the door. I was terrified for my life,” his roommate said.

Police told FOX13 Walters lived there in an apartment on the edge of Starkville.

Horn Lake police told FOX13 they spent months investigating messages between Walters and the child.

Walters’ roommate told FOX13 police took everything that could be connected to the case.

“They confiscated all the electronic devices from the laptop to the cell phones to the computer on the desktop,” he said.

Walters’ bond has been set at $75,000. He is being held in the DeSoto County jail.

In the meantime, his Starkville roommate told FOX13 he is moving out.

“I am planning on getting away from here as soon as possible because I don’t want to see him at all,” said Walters’ roommate.

Walters has a Tuesday morning hearing in Horn Lake city court.

The investigation into Walters is still ongoing.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.