Mid-South states all in top 10 in U.S. for number of uninsured drivers

Car accidents caused by icy conditions can come with an extra headache in the Mid-South, as Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas are all in the top 10 in the United States for uninsured drivers.

Mississippi ranks the highest on that list – at No. 2. The latest numbers from the Insurance Institute show almost 25 percent of Mississippi drivers are uninsured.

Tennessee came in at No. 5 on that list, while Arkansas is ninth among states with the most uninsured drivers.

Marie Caruth, an insurance agent for 24 years, told FOX13 that if you drive in the Mid-South, you need to add “uninsured motorists coverage” to your policy.

If you get hit by an uninsured driver, it’s still going to cost you – but not nearly as much.

Getting that policy will add as much as a few hundred dollars to your insurance bill annually. However, Caruth said that beats having to pay for all of the repairs on your car if you don’t have the insurance.

“What happens is the claim adjuster in that area, they will eventually go back after the uninsured part,” Caruth said.

The trouble in many cases, she said, is that nothing is ever recorded from the uninsured driver who caused the crash.

“That’s why our insurance rates are high,” said Caruth. “Because we are paying for those parties that do not have insurance.”

