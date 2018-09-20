  • Mid-South store owner sentenced for SNAP fraud

    A Mid-South store owner is heading to federal prison for SNAP benefits fraud.

    A federal judge sentenced Guy Randal stockyard last week to 51-months.

     

    Prosecutors said he took more than $1.2 million in SNAP benefits. 

    He bought the food stamps from customers at a discount and then redeemed them for their full value.  

    Stockard must also pay back the money.
     

