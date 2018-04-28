0 Mid-South student called the N-word, district investigating

A Marion Junior High student said she has been called the N-word multiple times by white students in recent months.

The teen said she has experienced racial slurs inside and outside of the classroom, over the course of the last few months.

The school district said they are investigating and taking it seriously, but the student and her mother feel like the people responsible are not being disciplined or learning their lesson.

“It started a few months ago, one boy sent me a video saying ‘Wassup N-word, the B-word,’” said Jordan Smith.

That wasn’t the last time she said a boy called her the racial slur.

“He said, ‘Nothing happened to him for saying it so I can say it too.’ And he called me the N-word,” said Smith.

The 8th grader at Marion Junior High told teachers and her Mom.

“I don't like seeing my baby come home crying because of this,” said Gwendolyn Bell, Jordan’s mother.

After she did not hear updates from administrators, Bell went to Superintendent Glen Fenter.

Fenter said he had heard of the video, FOX13 showed it to him in his office on Friday.

