0 Mid-South students learn more dangers to vaping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For many smokers, vaping has become an alternative they believe is healthier to smoking cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said 33 deaths have been confirmed from vaping and e-cigarettes and just last week, the first vaping related death reported in Tennessee.

We spoke with the U.S. Attorney's Office to see what efforts they're taking to educate children on the dangers of vaping.

The children are learning, not about science or math, but about vaping.

Special Assistant to the U.S. Attorney Joseph Griffith said it's important to teach these kids now.

"We try to talk about different types of drugs at a very young age to not only scare them, but to tell them what the consequences are of using these drugs," Griffith said.

Griffith got the attention of some Mid-South students.

Kasey Rosenberger is an eighth-grader at St. Francis Assisi Catholic School is already aware of some dangers of vaping.

"I knew it was definitely not good but, this just showed us even more of reason not to vape," she said.

Other students told us they were shocked by some injuries that could happen from vaping.

"I didn't know it could explode and explode in your mouth," another eighth-grader said.

While some may think vaping is turning into an epidemic, Griffith said it's not.

It's just very dangerous and a lot of people, young and old, are doing it.

"These drugs have just been marketed very, very well," he said. "To both older individuals and to young people. The problem is we don't really know what's in them."

Griffith said they know some chemicals are harmful, but it's not knowing what the other chemicals are that make vaping dangerous and deadly.

"It is becoming more and more of a problem as more and more people decide to go to vaping as opposed to smoking," Griffith said.

This is why they're telling kids about it now before it's too late.

The CDC also said that there are more than 1,400 lung injury cases linked to vaping. At last check, 53 cases have been reported in Tennessee.

