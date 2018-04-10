Mid-South teacher charged with rape, accused of covering up crime

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A Dyersburg High School teacher who was under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct is now facing numerous criminal charges.
John Mark Moody is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, tampering with or fabricating evidence, solicitation of a minor to observe sexual, and coercion of a witness.
The TBI began investigation allegations against Moody on March 4, at the request of the District Attorney’s Office. He was immediately suspended without pay.
On April 9, Moody was indicted was indicted by a grand jury.
Neel Durbin, the Director of Dyersburg City Schools, sent FOX13 the following statement:
The Dyersburg City School System was notified on the afternoon of March 5, 2018, that a teacher was under criminal investigation by TBI. According to board policy he was immediately suspended without pay. On Monday, April 09, 2018 John Mark Moody was indicted by the Grand Jury. Mr. Moody’s suspension continues. We are cooperating with authorities and their investigation. Safety of our students is always our top priority.
