0 Mid-South teacher off the job on charges of slapping autistic student

ALCORN CO., Miss. - A Mid-South teacher assistant is out of a job after an arrest on charges she slapped a student who has autism.

The teaching assistant told FOX13 she is ready for her day in court. We were able to reach Remonda Ellis but she told us to contact her attorney. Ellis is charged with simple assault on a minor after she allegedly slapped a 9-year-old elementary school student in the face twice.

The student has non verbal autism. The Sheriff's department told us it happened at Alcorn Central Elementary in a special needs class.

Richard Gofourth has a son in that school.

"It does concern me because if one of them was to slap my child, I don't know what I would do. I would be in trouble myself because I would go down there," Gofourth said

Ellis's attorney told FOX13 she is looking forward to getting the matter resolved in court. The school system says Ellis worked for them for fourteen years but has been let go. The father of the 9-year-old victim swore out the affidavit but told me by phone he has no comment on the case.

A number of people who know Ellis and would not go on camera tell us she is highly thought of as a teaching assistant in Alcorn County.

Allen Rhodes has nieces and nephews at the school and is concerned, but wants to see what happens in court.

"Well, uh, I think we need to see more about what happened before we jump to any conclusions," Rhodes said.

The affidavit said the incident happened at Kossuth Elementary School. Sheriff Ben Caldwell told FOX13 News that is not the case. The alleged incident happened at Alcorn Middle School.

