Mid-South teen shot and killed by his brother after an argument over a honey bun

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A Fayette County teenager was shot and killed after arguing with his brother over a honey bun and a small amount of money, according to investigators.
Officers responded to the a report of a gunshot wound in the 8900 block of Feather Chapel Rd. around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators found 18-year-old Marcus Jones dead from a gunshot wound on the scene.
Deputies took 34-year-old Jerome Howse, the victim's half-brother, into custody.
After a brief investigation, deputies determined the two brothers were arguing over a small amount of cash and a honey bun.
Howse is currently in custody, he's been charged with second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
The sheriff said there is no bond set at this time.
