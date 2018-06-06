  • Mid-South teen shot and killed by his brother after an argument over a honey bun

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A Fayette County teenager was shot and killed after arguing with his brother over a honey bun and a small amount of money, according to investigators.

    Officers responded to the a report of a gunshot wound in the 8900 block of Feather Chapel Rd. around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

    Trending stories:

    Investigators found 18-year-old Marcus Jones dead from a gunshot wound on the scene.

    Deputies took 34-year-old Jerome Howse, the victim's half-brother, into custody.

    After a brief investigation, deputies determined the two brothers were arguing over a small amount of cash and a honey bun.

    Howse is currently in custody, he's been charged with second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

    The sheriff said there is no bond set at this time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South teen shot and killed by his brother after an argument over a honey bun

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fayette County Criminal Justice Complex shuts down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South family demands answers, child pushed to desperate limits after…