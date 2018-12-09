Mid-South weather conditions to improve for the day

- Overnight parts of the Midsouth received some snow and ice while most had a cold rain
- Conditions will improve for all of the Midsouth through the morning hours
- Temperatures will get above freezing by midmorning with rain chances ending
- Things stay cold over the next few days with highs near 40 through Tuesday
- Morning lows will be near 30, feeling like the teens through Tuesday morning
- Temperatures warm to the 50s by Wednesday with rain arriving late Wednesday night
- Scattered showers expected for Thursday and Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on this Sunday forecast!
