  • Mid-South weather conditions to improve for the day

    Updated:
    • Overnight parts of the Midsouth received some snow and ice while most had a cold rain
    • Conditions will improve for all of the Midsouth through the morning hours
    • Temperatures will get above freezing by midmorning with rain chances ending
    • Things stay cold over the next few days with highs near 40 through Tuesday
    • Morning lows will be near 30, feeling like the teens through Tuesday morning
    • Temperatures warm to the 50s by Wednesday with rain arriving late Wednesday night
    • Scattered showers expected for Thursday and Friday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this Sunday forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories