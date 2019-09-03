- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Dorian is a category 3 hurricane expected to start its move to the north later today
- The Mid-South will see another hot and humid day with feel like temps in the upper 90s
- Wednesday will be another hot one with a cold front arriving late Wednesday night
- Cooler and drier air arrives Thursday with highs dropping into the 80s
- Humidity creeps back in for the weekend, but we stay dry for the next 7 days
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast and an update on Dorian.
