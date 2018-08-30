Mid-South woman joins thousands in Detroit to honor Aretha Franklin

Thousands have traveled to Detroit to say goodbye to Aretha Franklin – from the Mid-South to Europe to the West Coast.
Day two of her public viewing was held at the Charles H. Wright Museum Wednesday.
Tressy Moore, a native of Tupelo, Miss., traveled 750 miles for the public viewing.
"I was here in Detroit for my birthday. I'm leaving today, but I just had to come by and show my last respects,” Moore said.
Like many others, Moore said she was inspired by the Queen of Soul’s music.
"Well I'm just like a Gospel singer. So, I was just motivated by the way she sang the Gospel," Moore said.
Franklin was wearing a blue dress after wearing a red dress the day before.
Though Franklin is no longer alive, her fans said her music and contributions to her community, civil rights, and women’s rights will live on forever.
There is a tribute concert Thursday evening, and the funeral will be held Friday morning.
