Mid-South woman mysteriously found dead at New Orleans truck stop; family demands answers

A grieving family of a Clarksdale truck driver said their daughter was a victim of a New Orleans homicide.
The family of Karmeshia Thomas, 25, said they’re getting no answers.
Joyce Thomas believed her daughter was the victim of a homicide because that’s what detectives originally told her.
Karmeshia Thomas’s decomposing body was found dead in her tractor-trailer rig in New Orleans. The tractor sat on the lot for three days. Why the trailer went unnoticed for days – on FOX13 News at 6.
“They first told my son it was foul play, but when they got there they said it was undetermined,” Thomas said.
Thomas told FOX13 her daughter called two family members from the Mardi Gras truck stop in New Orleans on Sunday September 9 telling them her cell phone had been stolen on Bourbon St. That was the last time she was heard from.
