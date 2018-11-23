Mid-Southerners brave crowds to grab Black Friday deals

Millions of shoppers braved the cold to take part in Black Friday.
Many Mid-South shoppers went to Tanger Outlets in Southaven, including Sherrie Robinson and Jennifer Cooper.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Second suspect arrested in connection with gas station robbery, shooting of Fayette County deputy
- Father reacts after high school student killed in crash with 18-wheeler in West Memphis
- Arkansas, Tennessee most dangerous states for Black Friday shopping, study says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“It’s a tradition,” Cooper said. “We’ve done it for the past three years. We leave husband and kids at home, and us girls just go out.”
They started shopping at 8 p.m. Thursday. Our crews talked to them at 7 a.m. Friday.
The women told us they went to Walmart, JC Penny, Academy Sports, and then headed toward the mall. FOX13 asked when they would stop shopping.
“Till we run out of money or fill the credit cards up,” Robinson said.
The National Retail Federation reports they believe people will spend $700 billion during the Thanksgiving weekend. They say the average person will spend $1,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}