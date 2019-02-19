0 Mid-Southerners preparing trees ahead of week of wet weather to protect homes, businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With heavy rain expected for the rest of the week people are making sure their homes and businesses are safe.

Many businesses and homeowners are hiring tree cutting companies to trim or cut down trees to avoid causing damage to their homes.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RADAR

A manager in Southaven is getting a head start before the rain begins this week.

“Cutting trees down along a fence line right here so it doesn’t land on buildings and stuff like that,” said general manager Roy Sianez.

Sianez hired workers with Woods Tree Service to cut down trees in the back of the Park Avenue Thrift Store.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We have branches out here that have fallen on this side of the fence, but we don’t want it to fall on the other side of fence,” said Sianez.

A tree trimming service owner said he’s seen an increase in calls because of the upcoming weather.

He explained it’s important to trim your trees to make sure they don’t damage your homes during storms.

“Start looking at things, make sure trees aren’t leaning over the home or structure they are trying to protect,” said Paul Woods.

He explained rain can dampen and loosen up the ground around the base of the tree, which also causes problems.

“The ground is getting lots of water and trees falling over. They don’t think about the weight of the tree falling over,” said Woods.

He suggests homeowners take action before it is too late.

Another suggestion is clearing out branches from gutters on the side of your home to avoid drainage problems.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.