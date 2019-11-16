0 Middle school students worried about walkers' safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students are upset by what they've seen on the news and experienced in real life, which brings them to step up for a change.

FOX13 told us what cause had these students braving this morning's cold temperatures to get their point across.

University Middle students are tired of pedestrian safety not being taken seriously.

"We feel like pedestrians are too endangered," said Frank Crump, a sixth grader at University Middle. "This very year, a lady was hit on Highland Strip."

The impressive young man chose to study pedestrian safety as a group project after he witnesses several close calls.

"I've seen a bunch of people walking in the middle of the road, I've seen people almost get hit," Crump said.

He and several other students spent Saturday morning at the intersection of Highland and Walker, hoping to educate drivers and pedestrians about how to make our streets safer.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"If they feel safer, they will use their cars less and it will help keep the environment healthy," Crump said.

Their teacher, Sam Moody, inspired by the kids' efforts.

"It's a great feeling to see kids getting involved in the community," Moody said. "It's sort of the purpose of education to motivate them to learn beyond the classroom and use their knowledge beyond ways they would traditionally."

"A lot of people have put lights on the crosswalks. Like this one in Romania is a lit-up crosswalk."

Crump learned at a young age, a good idea isn't always enough when it comes to government.

"The idea part is easy," Crump said. "The money part is the hard part."

Frank said drivers and pedestrians are equally to blame.

He and his classmates hope to draw attention to the issue will inspire change within Memphis to improve current and add more crosswalks.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.