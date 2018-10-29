Middle Tennessee school bus drives up on multiple shooting victims, schools on lockdown

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. — UPDATE
Clay County Schools confirms that there are multiple victims in a shooting Monday morning and a student was involved.
A Hermitage Spring School bus driver pulled up to a home and someone came out, asking for help. Hermitage Schools confirm a student is involved.
The school bus driver rendered aid to a victim. All Clay County Schools are on a soft lockdown.
Three medical helicopters have landed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One patient went to the children's hospital and two others went to the adult hospital.
Breaking now: Life Flight just landed at Vanderbilt Medical Center. It might have patients on board from a shooting in Clay County. https://t.co/mOCPzTxeVS pic.twitter.com/1NhJzwvZMl— Justin McFarland (@ThisJustinTv) October 29, 2018
There's no word on the number of patients or their conditions.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is headed to Clay County for an "incident" at least one school is on lockdown.
TBI confirmed they were headed to the incident Monday morning, but would not specify the nature of the incident,
Clay County High School confirmed its on lockdown, but would not give a reason.
