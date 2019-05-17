0 MidSouth man found guilty of kidnapping and raping seven women over seven years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Horn Lake man has been found guilty of kidnapping and raping seven woman and attempting to rape and kidnap another woman, over the course of seven years.

Michael D. Love, 45, traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee between 2008 and 2015 to meet a woman, hold her against her will, rape her and leave her in a deserted part of the city, according to investigators.

According to the victims' testimonies during trial, some were chosen at random and kidnapped and others met Love, who used a false identity, through social media and chat lines.

Documents state Love took each victim to unlit dead-end coves or abandoned industrial areas.

According to investigators, Love used a gun during one of the sexual assaults.

During the trial, each victim testified that Love raped them before or after they were forced out of the car, sped off and left the victims without their personal belongings.

According to investigators, one of the victims was a minor.

Each woman reported the crimes to police and the Rape Crisis Center, where their DNA was collected and they received treatment.

Love’s cases were not connected until he was arrested in 2015 and a sample of his DNA was collected, according to investigators.

According to investigators, the DNA sample linked Love to several unsolved rape cases dating back to 2008.

Love also has pending matters in Shelby County Criminal Court for charges of rape, aggravated rape and kidnapping and attempted kidnapping and robbery, court documents state.

According to court documents, Love’s sentence is set for August 15, 2019 and he potentially faces 27 years to life.

