Midterm elections 2018: How to register to vote in Mid-South before Tuesday's deadline

Time is running out in the Mid-South for you to register to vote in the 2018 Midterm elections.
Tuesday is the final day to register in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
There are highly contested U.S. Senate races in Tenn. and Miss.
Election Day is Nov. 6.
To find out more information about how to register in the Mid-South, click on the respective link below for your specific state:
