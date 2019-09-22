Midtown bar closed, declared a public nuisance, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Midtown bar, which was the center of dozens of police calls, has been closed down, according to the district attorney's office.
Printers Alley Bar and Grill, which is on the 300 block of Cleveland, was declared a public nuisance following an investigation that shows a pattern of narcotics trafficking, unlicensed liquor sales, and other criminal activity, said County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
The bar has been the site of at least 61 calls to police regarding drug sales and usage, assaults, burglaries and weapons from 2015 through 2018.
"In recent months, the Memphis Police Department Organized Crime Unit has made multiple undercover purchases of narcotics and illegal liquor from employees and patrons of Printers Alley," the news release said.
Gen. Weirich and Memphis City Atty. Bruce McMullen said the nuisance petition is an effort to stop "a long term and worsening problem of criminal activity occurring at Printers Alley."
A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday where the owners can make a case to reopen it.
